Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.