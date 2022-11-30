Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $895,000 Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.23% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

MJ opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

