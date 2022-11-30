Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56.

