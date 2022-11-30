Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

