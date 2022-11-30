Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

