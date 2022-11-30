Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,009 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,913.20.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

