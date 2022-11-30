Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $228.02 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

