Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $36.00.

