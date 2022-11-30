V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.65.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

