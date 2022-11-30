Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 583,498 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $57.32.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

