SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 136,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,494,253 shares.The stock last traded at $149.50 and had previously closed at $154.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

