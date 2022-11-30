Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTONGet Rating) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 70,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,074,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after buying an additional 557,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

