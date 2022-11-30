Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 70,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,074,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.
The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
