Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.20.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

