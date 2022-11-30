Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in November

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
Shares of Anritsu stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Anritsu has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.
About Anritsu
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anritsu (AITUY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.