Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the October 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

ALPMY opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Further Reading

