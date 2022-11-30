Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,462.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIXXF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aixtron from €27.00 ($27.84) to €33.00 ($34.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

AIXXF opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

