AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in November

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.4 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.40 ($3.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

