Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 223,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

EDV opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

