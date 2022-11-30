Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 608 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

