Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 105,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LADR. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

