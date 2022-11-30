Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $127,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

