Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,570 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

