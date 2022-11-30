Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 771,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 313,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of AUPH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

