Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,017.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,818.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,915.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

