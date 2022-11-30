Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 29,424 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $445,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,399,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,156,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,400. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

