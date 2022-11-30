Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

