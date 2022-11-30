Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,921 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1,269.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,633 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.