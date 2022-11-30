Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

UGA opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.