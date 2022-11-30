Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.