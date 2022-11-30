Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €200.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($206.19) target price by research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

AIR stock opened at €109.18 ($112.56) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($103.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.17.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

