Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $23,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,815.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hudson Global Trading Up 5.5 %
HSON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
