Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $23,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,815.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Up 5.5 %

HSON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

