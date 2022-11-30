Mark A. Maples Sells 400 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Maples sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $24,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark A. Maples also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Mark A. Maples sold 250 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $15,565.00.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.
Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.