Mark A. Maples Sells 400 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Maples sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $24,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark A. Maples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mark A. Maples sold 250 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $15,565.00.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

