Joseph Patrick Daly Acquires 4,052 Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $19,895.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at $992,468.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 384 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 13,000 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoscope Technologies

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

