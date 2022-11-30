James J. Grogan Buys 548 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMERCO Stock Performance
Shares of UHAL opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of AMERCO
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.