James J. Grogan Buys 548 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

AMERCO Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AMERCO by 8.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.