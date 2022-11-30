Penny Sanford Sells 3,251 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,452,071 shares in the company, valued at $329,424,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00.

eXp World Stock Up 2.8 %

EXPI stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in eXp World by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in eXp World by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

