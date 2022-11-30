South Cone Investments Limited Buys 3,396 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,561,752 shares in the company, valued at $51,444,135.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,272.00.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.