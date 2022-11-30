South Cone Investments Limited Buys 3,396 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,561,752 shares in the company, valued at $51,444,135.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,272.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $32.14.
Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
