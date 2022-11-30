Neal I. Goldman Acquires 45,095 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 45,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,958.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377,677 shares in the company, valued at $854,159.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Further Reading

