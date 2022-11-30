James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

