James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

