Reviewing Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) & Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jupiter Wellness and Mandom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Mandom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% Mandom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Mandom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 7.83 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Mandom $752.29 million 0.75 $40.89 million N/A N/A

Mandom has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Mandom beats Jupiter Wellness on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

