Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

