NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Critical Survey

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -7,177.71% -97.47% -88.76% PolyPid N/A -193.77% -128.47%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 PolyPid 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1,396.14%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 119.77 -$9.95 million ($0.76) -1.75 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -0.32

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats PolyPid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.