The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.18.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

