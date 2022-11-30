Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,238.75

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,238.75 ($26.78).

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($28.83) to GBX 2,310 ($27.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.52) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,530.50 ($30.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,323.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,969.05 ($23.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market cap of £128.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 766.21.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

