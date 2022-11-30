DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.24.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 203.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $149.51.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

