Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Sells $644,141.68 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Domo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Domo stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $459.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Domo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Domo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 91,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domo Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.