Jo Natauri Sells 26,883 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
Flywire Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $43.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.