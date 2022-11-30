Jo Natauri Sells 26,883 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $43.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Flywire by 141.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

