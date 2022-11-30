BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.57).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

