Head-To-Head Analysis: Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) and The Competition

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lisata Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A -$27.47 million -0.29 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors $2.97 billion $132.19 million 10.44

Lisata Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 4.01, indicating that their average share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors 32 247 370 31 2.59

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.99%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 78.47%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Lisata Therapeutics Competitors -2,169.68% -132.55% -27.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics peers beat Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

