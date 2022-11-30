Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

