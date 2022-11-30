Thomas Peterffy Sells 11,900 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.